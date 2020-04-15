Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One day after gathering a panel of sports leaders to help determine when and how to reopen the United States after the COVID-19 outbreak, President Donald Trump called members of the group to discuss the matter.

The group addressed a number of issues facing sports amidst the coronavirus outbreak during Wednesday’s conference call, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, including the possibility of starting or restarting seasons without fans, the availability of COVID-19 testing and travel concerns.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones participated in the call, per Dreger.

Obviously, everyone agreed they want to bring sports back as soon as possible and as soon as it’s safe to do so. No timelines , yet. https://t.co/rqVp4SSiU8 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 15, 2020

President Trump did not elaborate on the call during Wednesday’s daily coronavirus press briefing, though he did repeat his desire to get sports back up and running in the U.S.

“We want out sports league’s open,” he said, per FOX Sports Radio’s Clay Travis.

The feeling certainly is mutual.

