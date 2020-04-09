Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steph Curry clearly has a big heart.

The Golden State Warriors star spent part of his Wednesday FaceTimeing with intensive care nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif. after learning one of them wore his jersey under her scrubs.

Curry thanked her and her co-workers for their “selflessness” and “sacrifice” while battling the COVID-19 crisis on the front lines.

And that’s why Curry has earned Cealey Godwin’s “Ceal of Approval.”

Check out the video above, where the NESN host breaks down Curry’s wonderful act of kindness.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images