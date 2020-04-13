Malcolm Butler has joined the numerous professional athletes giving back during the COVID-19 crisis.

But Butler is going the extra mile.

The third-year Tennessee Titans cornerback, and former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, has donated both personal protective equipment and medical materials for healthcare workers, committed to paying for first responders’ meals and has donated to the non-profit United Way to provide meals for more than 600 senior citizens in his hometown in Mississippi.

Butler, who spoke with “The Undefeated” last week, had a great reason for why he decided to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Athletes are very fortunate to live the way we live. We’re very fortunate to make the amount of money we make to play a child’s game as grown men. So if you can help out, help out,” Butler said “I feel like that’s how the whole world should be, but it’s not.”

“In this situation, most definitely, it should be. Anything that I can do to help the world be better in this situation, anything to help the world keep going and to help those who need to be supported, that’s what I’m going to do.

“At the end of the day, we’re all family. That’s the way I look at it. And with nothing going right, with nothing going well, you’ve got to take care of family. No one is doing all the things they could be doing or want to be doing right now because of what’s going on. So why not be there for each other?”

Butler, who spent four seasons with the Pats, is entering his third season with the Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images