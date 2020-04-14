Seemingly nothing was off-limits for Tom Brady during his recent interview with Howard Stern.

Brady, who was fairly tight-lipped throughout his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots, was open and honest with the legendary talk show host, diving into both on- and off-field topics. Among the surprising talking points was Brady’s family, as the quarterback divulged into how the game impacted his marriage and life at home.

The six-time Super Bowl champion’s candor earned him a tip of the cap from Peter King, who saluted Brady in his most recent Football Morning In America column for NBC Sports.

“Impressed that Brady would talk about the rough patches in his marriage,” King wrote. “That took some guts. It also shows he worked on it to try to be a better husband.”

Brady likely will be able to spend more time with his family than usual this spring and summer. It remains to be seen when the NFL will lift the restrictions and limitations put in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images