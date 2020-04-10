Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is in his inaugural season with the Boston Celtics, something he’s clearly enjoying.

But if you ask his sister (or a random person at the airport), they’ll tell you his excitement was through the roof knowing he’d be a member of the storied franchise.

Walker came to Boston from the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade and inked a four-year, $141 million max deal. He essentially replaced Kyrie Irving, who couldn’t leave the C’s fast enough for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach dropped a feature on the guard Thursday with Walker’s sister, Sharifa Nesbitt, speaking on just how excited her brother was.

“He was telling whoever would ask,” Nesbitt said. “He was just happy.”

Just how happy? Check out this excerpt from Himmelsbach:

When Walker and his sister returned to Charlotte on June 27, his decision had been all but made. A man at the airport asked if he was going to re-sign with the Hornets, and Walker told him that he was going to become a Celtic, breaking the news himself in a busy terminal.

It’s clear Boston is where Walker wanted to be. And it’s safe to say fans are happy to have him here.

