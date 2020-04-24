2020 NFL Draft picks would do well to heed Tom Brady’s advice.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback offered a motivational message to this year’s NFL Draft picks Friday morning in an interview with ESPN. Brady, who has enjoyed a legendary NFL career since the New England Patriots drafted him with the last overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, reminded incoming rookies their work as professional football players begins now.

“It’s always an exciting time for a lot of young players and a lot of young professionals who are just now entering the league in a professional way,” Brady said. “But from the time you’re drafted, that’s really when the work starts, and I try to convey that message to a lot of young players: ‘although it’s a good accomplishment to be drafted, the reality is your job now begins. Now you have to go out there and earn it.'”

The 2020 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with the first round. Experts consider the Buccaneers among the winners of Round 1, as they traded up to offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick.

Brady’s message was for all the draft picks, but it’s reasonable to assume he’ll tell Wirfs and his other future Buccaneers teammates something similar when they cross paths in private.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images