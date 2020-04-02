Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward isn’t used to having his hands so full when he isn’t holding a basketball.

The Boston Celtics forward told ESPN’s Zach Lowe on Thursday what he has been doing during the ongoing hiatus in the 2019-20 NBA season: parenting in the digital age. Hayward has been away from the Celtics since mid-March when the NBA suspended its season indefinitely. He and his wife Robyn have three daughters, ages 4, 3 and 1, and he has assumed a greater share of household and educational duties in a time of social distancing amid the coronavrius outbreak. Life as a stay-at-home dad certainly has broadened his perspective.

“You gain a whole new respect for stay-at-home moms, nannies and teachers,” said Gordon Hayward. Hayward and his wife, Bernie, who is the eldest daughter, has kept her dad busy.

However it’s not a case of all work and no play in the Hayward house. Gordon shares his love of video games with his four-year-old daughter via “Mario Kart” and titles related to “Pokemon.” He also is an avid viewer of on of his daughters’ favorite movies.

“I think I’ve watched ‘Frozen’ 35 times already,” Gordon said.

Hayward also revealed one negative impact the NBA hiatus has on his daughters.

“This was the first season they actually liked to go (to Celtics games at TD Garden),” Gordon said. “And not to watch me play. Just to hang out. They miss that.”

Hopefully, Gordon and his crew all will return to TD Garden before too long.

