President of the United States, Donald Trump, certainly sounds hopeful that sports will be back soon.

Trump, who spoke with the 12 major sports commissioners Saturday, told the NFL the league should start on time, which would mean a September regular-season start.

“They want to get back. They’re going to get back,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske. “We want to get back soon, very soon.

Trump declined to give an exact date of when he anticipates fans will be able to arenas, saying: “No, I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

And while Trump said, he “absolutely” wants fans back in the arenas and is hopeful that would be soon, he would not commit to fans returning to stadiums by August or September, per Maske.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said, per Schefter. “I think it’s … whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”

Trump held the call with 12 major sports commissioners and top executives from the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Major League Soccer, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, LPGA, UFC, NASCAR, IndyCar and Breeders’ Cup, according to a White House pool report.

Many of the major sports have been paused for more than three weeks as the NBA suspended its season March 11, prompting many others to follow.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports Images