It probably isn’t the kind of baseball most seamheads are clamoring for, but the “MLB: The Show” Players League nevertheless is a great way for fans to scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next three weeks, 30 players (one from each team) will participate in a virtual, 29-game season that will culminate in an eight-team playoff and, eventually, a World Series. The tournament will be played out via “MLB: The Show 20,” the latest installment in arguably the greatest baseball video game franchise of all time.

While there are many ways for fans to stream games, it can be a bit confusing trying to figure out exactly where to go. So, we’ve gone ahead and listed all the ways for you to watch “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups.

(You can click here for a full “MLB: The Show” Players League schedule, as well as various players’ Twitch accounts.)

MLB social: Twitter l Facebook l YouTube

MLB Games and VR: Twitch

“MLB: The Show”: Twitter l Facebook l YouTube l Twitch l https://theshownation.com/livestream

MLB.com: All 30 club websites

MLB Network social: Twitter l Facebook

MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS

& Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive @MLBTheShow league solely featuring Major Leaguers. Games start tonight. More details: https://t.co/pMXYrMqTAe Here are the 30 players: pic.twitter.com/i2ISX393s6 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 10, 2020

The league launched Friday, and the combination of exciting gaming with hilarious player commentary proved to be a hit. As of Sunday morning, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo (4-0) was the only remaining undefeated participant.

Unfortunately for Boston Red Sox fans, Eduardo Rodriguez went winless in his first four matchups.

