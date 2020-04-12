It probably isn’t the kind of baseball most seamheads are clamoring for, but the “MLB: The Show” Players League nevertheless is a great way for fans to scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next three weeks, 30 players (one from each team) will participate in a virtual, 29-game season that will culminate in an eight-team playoff and, eventually, a World Series. The tournament will be played out via “MLB: The Show 20,” the latest installment in arguably the greatest baseball video game franchise of all time.
While there are many ways for fans to stream games, it can be a bit confusing trying to figure out exactly where to go. So, we’ve gone ahead and listed all the ways for you to watch “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups.
(You can click here for a full “MLB: The Show” Players League schedule, as well as various players’ Twitch accounts.)
MLB social: Twitter l Facebook l YouTube
MLB Games and VR: Twitch
“MLB: The Show”: Twitter l Facebook l YouTube l Twitch l https://theshownation.com/livestream
MLB.com: All 30 club websites
MLB Network social: Twitter l Facebook
MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS
& Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive @MLBTheShow league solely featuring Major Leaguers.
Games start tonight. More details: https://t.co/pMXYrMqTAe
Here are the 30 players: pic.twitter.com/i2ISX393s6
— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 10, 2020
The league launched Friday, and the combination of exciting gaming with hilarious player commentary proved to be a hit. As of Sunday morning, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo (4-0) was the only remaining undefeated participant.
Unfortunately for Boston Red Sox fans, Eduardo Rodriguez went winless in his first four matchups.
More Baseball: League Reportedly Has Considered Holding Entire 2020 Season In Japan
Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images