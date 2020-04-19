Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fresh off a season which was concluded in the WNBA Finals, and a sign-and-trade which netted All-Star DeWanna Bonner, the CT Sun may have the recipe for a run at the 2020 crown.

In fact, ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel believes the Sun could be among the best teams in the WNBA for the upcoming season.

Voepel has the Sun, who finished 23-11 last season, ranked No. 4 in her post-WNBA Draft Power Rankings, which were released Saturday.

Here’s what she wrote:

Multidimensional forward DeWanna Bonner going from Phoenix, where she spent her career, to Connecticut was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Point guard Briann January also joins the Sun from the Mercury. Forwards Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas and point guard Jasmine Thomas are key players back from the 2019 team that pushed Washington to Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. But two other starters from that team, Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams, have moved on to Atlanta.

The Sun reveled in being underestimated last year, and they won’t mind if there are doubters again, as that seems to fuel them.

The defending champion Washington Mystics lead the pack while the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks round out the top 3.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images