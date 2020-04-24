The New York Giants’ general manager got plenty of attention during the NFL Draft.

Dave Gettleman has been known to take players he likes no matter where his selection is in the draft. However, that is not the reason why all eyes were on him Thursday night. Gettleman was wearing a mask as he sat in his “war room” in his home with no one around, leading Twitter to react thinking it had to do with COVID-19.

The actual reason for Gettleman dawning the mask in his home was due to the IT personnel that was helping him out, as well as him protecting himself after going through chemotherapy two years ago as a result of lymphoma, according to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt.

“The cancer went into ‘complete remission’ back in July 2018 and he’s healthy now,” Rosenblatt wrote. “So, it was a protective measure and a logical decision for Gettleman to wear a mask.”

The Giants selected offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia with their first pick on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images