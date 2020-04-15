Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

Steve Lyons debuted for the Boston Red Sox 35 years ago today. He now serves as an analyst for the team in our NESN studios, and today he’s giving fans a look inside his house.

Lyons, like many of us, is finding ways to keep busy while the world of sports is halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In our first episode of “Home With NESN Cribs Edition,” the studio analyst gives fans a tour of his California home, which includes a pretty nice view from his balcony and roof deck that you can see the ocean from.