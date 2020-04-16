Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

We’re all trying to pass the time and find things to do while healthcare workers are tirelessly trying to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

That includes our on-air talent.

We already know what items they’ve been stocking up on. And now they’re telling us what they’re doing with their days now that they’re not in studio bringing you coverage of our Boston Red Sox and Bruins.

NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed has been staying busy thanks to NFL free agency and the NFL Draft coming up next week. Bruins analyst Andy Brickley is watching hockey — a lot of hockey.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, as recently as this season for the Boston Bruins,” Brickley said.

Red Sox sideline reporter Guerin Austin has taken up a bit of a different hobby. See what that is, and how Tom Caron, Dale Arnold and Emerson Lotzia are spending their days, in the video above.