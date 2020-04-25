Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hope Solo hasn’t had too much down time recently.

The United States women’s national soccer team legend announced Thursday evening she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, are parents of twin babies.

Solo gave birth to a boy, Vittorio Genghis Stevens, and girl, Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, on March 4. She confirmed Friday on social media she and Stevens have been busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“… What have we been doing during quarantine? Well as you can see, we’ve been incredibly busy,” Solo said. “Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4.

“It has been incredibly stressful times for us. We’ve been out in public more than we wanted to be, but we would like to thank all the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU.”

Solo previously miscarried twins in 2018. She revealed in an interview with Elle she suffered serious complications, which nearly killed her, according to The New York Post’s Jessica Bennett.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images