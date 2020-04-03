One of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receiver tandems was split up amid what has been a rather chaotic offseason across the league.

The Minnesota Vikings uncorked a blockbuster when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. The star wide receiver certainly did not come cheap, as the Bills sent four NFL Draft picks the Vikings’ way, including the 22nd overall selection later this month.

Minnesota’s remaining star wideout, Adam Thielen, was sad to see Diggs go but he’s also excited to watch the 26-year-old start a new chapter in upstate New York.

“Obviously, it’s a bummer that he’s not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games,” Thielen said in an interview with KFAN, as transcribed by the Pioneer Press. “So, I’m definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else.”

“I have so much respect for him of how hard he works, how he approaches the game of football,” Thielen continued. “I’ve learned so much from him as far as a receiver, how to run routes, different things like that. … We’ve talked since he got traded. … He is one of my good friends and will be for the rest of our lives.”

While Diggs’ talent is undeniable, it feels safe to assume there will less drama in Minnesota now that he has moved on.

