Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blake Wheeler on Saturday made his feelings about reopening Minnesota perfectly clear.

Some Americans, including Minnesotans, recently have protested for their states to reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the many risks pointed out by medical experts. And, in a series of tweets Friday, United States President Donald Trump endorsed those protests, which have featured dozens — sometimes hundreds — of people (some armed) grouped together in defiance of social distancing guidelines.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Trump said in one of his tweets.

Well, Wheeler issued a blunt response to that call to action. Check out this tweet from the Winnipeg Jets forward and Minnesota native:

No — Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) April 18, 2020

Wheeler, like the rest of the NHL, is in a holding pattern as the 2019-20 season remains in a state of flux. For what it’s worth, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently explained how sports could return this summer.

Trump, who wants to reopen the U.S. economy sooner rather than later, has insisted sports leagues will lead the charge in that regard.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images