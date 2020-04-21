Bruce Cassidy wouldn’t reject an offer for the Stanley Cup but he’d rather win it outright.

The Boston Bruins head coach addressed the idea of the NHL awarding the team the Stanley Cup if the 2019-20 season can’t resume and the NHL playoffs don’t take place. Despite the NHL’s apparent determination to continue the season and stage the playoffs in some form, some speculate the league ultimately might have to close the door on the campaign and give the Bruins, who had amassed a league-leading 100 points in the standings, the Stanley Cup by default.

After jokingly exclaiming he’d accept the offer, here’s what Cassidy said last week during a “town hall” video conference with season-ticket holders.

“Um … well, the integrity of the game says there should be playoffs, and there’s nothing better than NHL playoffs,” Cassidy said, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “I do believe that’s what everyone wants. I’m no different. You want to earn it. You want the blood, sweat, and tears that go along with it. At the end of the day, if you can’t have that, and they decide to award the Cup to Boston

“I don’t know, I haven’t thought it through long enough, but I can’t imagine we’d turn it down, correct? So, let’s hope there’s a playoff, and you can feel good about earning it, like every other team has, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

The prospect of the Bruins winning the Cup without skating another minute this season remains remote still seems far-fetched, but it’s an idea that hasn’t been ruled out entirely. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask joked about a possible Bruins default championship last month, so it’s something that exists in the back of minds in Boston and perhaps elsewhere in the NHL community.

Nevertheless, Cassidy operates under the assumption the NHL season will restart and he’s brainstorming scenarios about the length and intensity of the training camp the Bruins would hold in order to recover their winning form as quickly as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Images