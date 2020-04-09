It’s been one day since news broke of Colby Cave’s brain bleed, and the Edmonton Oilers center is receiving lots of support from both current and former teammates.

The Boston Bruins are among those sending their best wishes to Cave and his family.

Several members of the Bruins have recorded messages for Cave, who remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes people in comas still can hear things, and hopes the Bruins’ messages will provide some support during a difficult time.

“Hopefully that helps,” Cassidy said, per The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “Anything we can do. Every little bit helps and if we can chip in with some encouraging words then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Cave spent 23 games with the Bruins between 2017 and 2019, racking up five points (one goal, four assists) along the way. During that time, Cassidy says he built quite the bond with his Bruins teammates.

“He’s one of those players you stay connected with,” Cassidy said. “I think he enjoyed playing for me and Kevin (Dean) and I think he enjoyed his time in Providence and Boston. His wife got to know all the girls and he was very tight with the players here. They formed a good bond. Colby’s a likable guy; he’s hard not to like.”

Our best wishes go out to the Cave family during this difficult time. We will continue to provide more updates as they’re made available.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images