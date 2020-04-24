One of Tom Brady’s newest targets got off on the right foot with the star quarterback.

Brady and Chris Godwin had quite a bit to talk about upon the six-time Super Bowl joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to getting to know each other and plotting the offense, there was also some business that needed to be taken care of. Godwin previously wore No. 12 with the Bucs, the number Brady has donned dating back to his rookie season in 2000.

The details of the agreement Brady and Godwin reached remain unknown, but the 42-year-old was impressed by how the young wideout approached the situation. Brady offered high praise of the 2019 Pro Bowler during the NFL’s virtually held “Draft-A-Thon.”

“You know what I love about Chris?” Brady said, as seen on NFL Network. “He called me up and one of the best things he ever said was, ‘You know what, Tom? If I was ever in your position and I had this and a younger player had it, I would want them to give it to me.’ That shows you the kind of maturity that a going-into-his-fourth-year player has and that tells me what kind of person he is, what kind of teammate he is. So I was very, very impressed by that.”

Godwin will be a key part of what’s shaping up to be a high-flying Bucs offense, which added Rob Gronkowski earlier this week. The unit seemingly grew even stronger Thursday night, as Tampa Bay moved up in the draft to select Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year’s class.

