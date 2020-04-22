When Rob Gronkowski retired ahead of the 2019 NFL season, he effectively passed the baton to the likes of Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle.

Well, it looks like Gronk now might want it back.

Gronkowski’s retirement proved to only be for one campaign, as the five-time Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk becomes the newest high-end target at the disposal of Tom Brady, who has a wealth of weapons with his new team.

While the recharged Bucs theoretically should make the lives of other NFC teams more difficult, Kittle still is excited to see Gronkowski strap the pads back on.

“I’m stoked,” the San Francisco 49ers tight end said Monday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.” “Gronk was my favorite tight end watching, especially in college, just watching how he dominated in the run game and made the explosive plays in the pass game. So, I’m excited to see Gronk back on the football field because he’s just such a blast to watch. It’s just fun seeing him out there, really. Especially when it’s with Tom in Tampa. That’s just awesome. Good for them. I think it’s going to be sick.”

The Buccaneers and the 49ers will not meet in the regular season, but given how the conference stacks up, a playoff tilt between the two seems very much on the table.

