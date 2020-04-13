George Kittle didn’t pay much mind to one of the most intruiging offseason rumors.

Prior to Tom Brady’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, some wondered whether the San Francisco 49ers potentially could win the TB12 sweepstakes. After all, Brady grew up a diehard Niners fan, and the jury might still be out on whether Jimmy Garoppolo is capable of becoming a legitimate star.

Kittle, however, took the chatter with more than just a grain of salt. The star tight end understands talk of that nature is just par for the course of an NFL offseason.

“It is what it is,” Kittle said on the “PFT PM” podcast, as transcribed by The Score. “People talk. There’s nothing else to talk about. It’s nothing that I took seriously. Jimmy G is my quarterback, and he’s one hell of a quarterback. We don’t get to the Super Bowl without him. So there’s no one that I’d replace him with. What he’s done for this team leadership-wise and on the field, he’s one of a kind.”

For those wondering, the 49ers and Bucs aren’t slated to meet in the upcoming regular season. But given Tampa Bay’s projections with Brady now under center, a potential postseason clash is very much on the table.

