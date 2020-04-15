April 15 marks a special day in the baseball world: Jackie Robinson Day.

On this date in 1947, Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. His run in the seventh inning that day proved to be the game-winner.

But more importantly, his debut 73 years ago paved the way for other players of color, who have since gone on to build their own legacies in the MLB. And although baseball is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, the baseball community made sure to honor Jackie Robinson Day on social media.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Robinson was a six-time MLB All-Star, the 1949 MVP and a World Series champion in 1955. He played 10 seasons with the Dodgers.

