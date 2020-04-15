Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

April 15 marks a special day in the baseball world: Jackie Robinson Day.

On this date in 1947, Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. His run in the seventh inning that day proved to be the game-winner.

But more importantly, his debut 73 years ago paved the way for other players of color, who have since gone on to build their own legacies in the MLB. And although baseball is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, the baseball community made sure to honor Jackie Robinson Day on social media.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

A legend that changed the world. Thank you, Jackie. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/HJFBxAufEJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2020

On @MLB platforms today, all players will wear number 42 to observe Jackie Robinson Day. pic.twitter.com/K6GO20oU0C — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 15, 2020

Jackie Robinson was larger than life. He proved that on this day in 1947, by changing the course of baseball's history and breaking MLB's color barrier. pic.twitter.com/OrSbkavX6k — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2020

April 15th is 1947, is the most iconic day in sports history. Jackie Robinson changed the landscape of sports, as well as our society. On the very day, in 2015 wearing that iconic number, changed the trajectory of… https://t.co/mo1RibtzLQ — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) April 15, 2020

Happy Jackie Robinson day! Eternally grateful for Mr. Robinson! I have been looking forward to this day since being traded to LA. Can’t wait to get back to doing what we love! In the meantime let’s just stay home and stay safe. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 15, 2020

Robinson was a six-time MLB All-Star, the 1949 MVP and a World Series champion in 1955. He played 10 seasons with the Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images