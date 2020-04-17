The former Boston Red Sox manager and current Cleveland Indians skipper is experiencing the same feeling as everyone else right about now.

Terry Francona has been apart of Major League Baseball since 1981, meaning he is used to being quite busy during the month of April. With COVID-19 postponing the start to the 2020 season indefinitely, there’s no timeline as to when the league may return. On Thursday, Francona revealed that he has run out of options when it comes to Netflix.

“I’ve watched every Netflix program there is,” Francona said, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Mandy Bell. “I’m out of Netflix. I admit, I miss baseball.”

Francona relays what many baseball fans are thinking right about now — the world misses baseball. When the time comes, the sport will return. Until then, Francona may want to try out Hulu.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports