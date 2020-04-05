Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The virtual Bristol Motor Speedway already was a marvel of realism, but it just got even more realistic.

Ahead of Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event, iRacing updated its virtual BMS to include the famous “colossus” TV screen. First hung in 2016, “colossus” is the largest outdoor, center-hung screen display in the world.

Check out these photos that iRacing shared Friday:

That thing is awesome.

Sunday’s Food City Showdown, which will feature a slightly different format from the previous PIS races, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Upon the completion of the race, NASCAR/eSports fans can turn their focus toward next week’s new short-track challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images