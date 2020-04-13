Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on Monday after using a racial slur during a virtual race.

And that morning announcement proved just the tip of the iceberg.

The 27-year-old Larson has now had sponsorships pulled from Chevy, McDonalds and Credit One, according to multiple reports. His race team, Chip Ganassi Racing, suspended him indefinitely as well.

Statement from Credit One Bank regarding sponsorship of Kyle Larson. pic.twitter.com/SscEVpoz1z — Credit One Bank (@CreditOneBank) April 13, 2020

Chevrolet suspends relationship with Larson. Chevy spokesperson:

"Chevrolet has suspended its relationship with Kyle Larson indefinitely, as we do not tolerate this behavior. We will continue to monitor the events surrounding Mr. Larson & are prepared to take additional action." — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 13, 2020

The fallout comes after Larson was heard saying the N-word as he streamed the iRacing event on his Twitch account Sunday night. At the time, it appeared Larson did not know his comment was public.

Larson, one of the more successful NASCAR drivers, has since issued an apology. However, we’ll have to wait and see how the remainder of his NASCAR career unfolds.

