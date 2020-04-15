Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. wanted to take a second and pay tribute to another Jackie on Wednesday.

On Jackie Robinson Day 2020, JBJ put together a video of appreciation for the former Brooklyn Dodger, who broke the color barrier on this day 73 years ago.

“Today is a pretty special day. We get to show our respect, our due diligence to the great Jackie Robinson,” Bradley Jr. said. “What a special impact he’s made on a lot of lives. To be the first African American, to be able to play MLB — he was an unbelievable activist. He was a great pioneer and, you know, to talk about all the works he’s done, the accolades would go on and on. But I’m so thankful and appreciative for everything that he went through, and struggled through, in order to give all ethic groups the opportunity to be able to further themselves and to play in this game.

“Without him, there wouldn’t be a me,” Bradley Jr. continued. “And for that, I’m truly grateful. So thank you, Jackie Robinson. And much respect to you, and your family.”

Bradley Jr. wasn’t the only one to share their appreciated for the former MLB legend as many members of the baseball community honored Robinson as well.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images