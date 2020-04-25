Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake Fromm had a longer wait than others.

But that wait came to an end when the Buffalo Bills drafted Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL analysts explained why they thought Fromm slid in the draft before he ultimately was selected No. 167 overall.

One of the Bills’ AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, could have drafted Fromm in the fifth round at No. 159, however they passed on him and they selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser — which didn’t prompt a great from reaction from Patriots fans on Twitter.

Now, Fromm likely will face the Patriots twice a year, while maybe even giving starting signal-caller Josh Allen a run for Buffalo’s starting job.

The Patriots still have four sixth-round picks and one seventh-round selection.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images