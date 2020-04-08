Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jameis Winston has no hard feelings toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for going in a different direction at quarterback.

In fact, quite the opposite.

Following five up-and-down seasons with Winston under center, Tampa Bay replaced the No. 1 overall pick from 2015 with Tom Brady. While Winston shined at times over the course of his Bucs tenure, the franchise evidently thought Brady provided a greater chance for success moving forward, even in the twilight years of his career.

Despite being usurped by a player 17 years his senior, Winston took the Brady bump as a compliment.

“For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that’s kudos to me,” Winston told FOX News on Wednesday, as transcribed by TMZ Sports.

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

Winston still lingers on the open market following his Tampa Bay departure, and for reasons out of his control, it might be in his best interest to be patient as he figures out his next step. In fact, one NFL talking head isn’t totally ruling out the idea of Winston returning to Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images