New England Patriots players already are reaching out to their newest teammate.

In the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday, the Pats, of course, took safety Kyle Dugger out of D-II Lenoir–Rhyne with the 37th overall pick.

Shortly after the pick was made, Pats running back James White welcomed the 24-year-old with a message on New England’s Twitter account.

“What’s going on Kyle Dugger, running back James White of the New England Patriots here, I’d like to welcome you to the squad. Congratulations on getting drafted,” White said. “I know you’re extremely excited for this football season, I am as well. I know your family is extremely proud of you. Can’t wait to get you in the building. I know you’re going to fit right in with the rest of the guys, we have a great group. I can’t wait to get to work, go Pats.”

The Patriots have not had a ton of success drafting defensive backs in the second round, but they certainly are hoping Dugger, who also is a sensational punt returner, will help buck that trend.

