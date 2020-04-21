Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ new uniform set earned seals of approval from the likes of Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore and James White.

Well, it’s safe to say Jarrett Stidham can be included in that bunch, too.

The Patriots revealed their new threads Monday which sparked an outpouring of social media reactions in all directions. Stidham took to his official Instagram page shortly after the announcement was made and expressed his eagerness to throw on the new threads.

That’s definitely the right attitude to have when you’re about to compete for a starting quarterback job.

One of the more common reactions to the Patriots’ new uniforms was why the red jerseys from the 1970s and 80s remain in the closet. New England currently is prohibited from bringing back that uniform set due to the NFL’s one-helmet rule, but it sounds like that soon could change.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images