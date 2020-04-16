Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Let’s get this out of the way first: Jay Glazer, far more often than not, is a great reporter who has fantastic insight and can be trusted.

But the way he delivered his “big news” Tuesday into Wednesday could be classified as a little tone deaf.

In case you missed it, the FOX NFL insider went on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday night and said he had “big news” he was preparing to break during Wednesday’s FOX Football Now.

Here's the exact quote from @jayglazer for his news tomorrow on Fox Football Now: "It will be very big breaking news. I can't say it yet. I'm telling you I'm breaking big news. Legit big breaking national news tomorrow on the show. It's not news to make fun of." — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

People, as a result, started wondering what he possibly could be talking about — would it be an Odell Beckham trade, or something of that nature?

Instead, it was that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player known to have tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

Make no mistake, that’s notable news, but Glazer got absolutely flamed on Twitter after breaking it because of the way he handled the whole process and kept people waiting for a day.

All of America after hearing the Jay Glazer news pic.twitter.com/vUscBRBCXX — Torey Lovullo Burner (@burner_torey) April 16, 2020

Jay Glazer does a lot of great work to help a lot of people. Openly teasing 24 hours in advance of the announcement of someone having COVID-19 doesn’t exactly seem like the kindest thing to do to the impacted person. All the best to Brian Allen. https://t.co/YQ0ZOkW7HG — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 16, 2020

This what you had us waiting all day for?? pic.twitter.com/n9XbbmmmP7 — Nathaniel Tolliver (@NTolliver1987) April 16, 2020

Bro that’s just wrong that you advertised this as “big news” — bettsszn (pain) (@dodgerserg) April 16, 2020

This was the national news? Like it’s serious but ground breaking? — shanahanSZN 🎯 (@ShanahanSZN) April 16, 2020

Prayers but This was the news? Cmon — Brian Sporman (@BrianSporman) April 16, 2020

Just look at Glazer’s tweet announcing the news, there are plenty more people dragging him.

Again, Glazer’s a good reporter, and the Allen news is a worthwhile story, but the delivery of this whole thing could have been executed much better.

Thumbnail photo via JJasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images