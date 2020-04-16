Let’s get this out of the way first: Jay Glazer, far more often than not, is a great reporter who has fantastic insight and can be trusted.

But the way he delivered his “big news” Tuesday into Wednesday could be classified as a little tone deaf.

In case you missed it, the FOX NFL insider went on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday night and said he had “big news” he was preparing to break during Wednesday’s FOX Football Now.

People, as a result, started wondering what he possibly could be talking about — would it be an Odell Beckham trade, or something of that nature?

Instead, it was that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player known to have tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

Make no mistake, that’s notable news, but Glazer got absolutely flamed on Twitter after breaking it because of the way he handled the whole process and kept people waiting for a day.

Just look at Glazer’s tweet announcing the news, there are plenty more people dragging him.

Again, Glazer’s a good reporter, and the Allen news is a worthwhile story, but the delivery of this whole thing could have been executed much better.

Thumbnail photo via JJasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images