It’s been over a month since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

But if the season were to resume tomorrow, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown would be ready to go.

At least, that’s what his long-time trainer, Desmond Eastmond, believes.

“JB was already in great shape,” Eastmond told MassLive on Friday. “He eats well, the chef is there also. If they started back tomorrow, he wouldn’t miss a beat.”

Eastmond has helped keep Brown in shape since the 23-year-old began self-quarantining in mid-March. Brown even has a basketball hoop at his home in Atlanta, though he’s only got about 15 feet of space to work with.

But that hasn’t stopped Brown from working on his game.

“I’m quite sure it’s not 10 feet tall, by the looks of it,” Eastmond said. “All I was focused on was just how the ball was coming off his hands, off his fingers, rotation, ball placement, it wasn’t much. It wasn’t hard.”

We’ll see if all this hard work to stay in shape pays off whenever the NBA resumes play, whenever that might be.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images