Even though the NBA has indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season, Jayson Tatum has found a way to keep busy — and it’s much bigger than basketball.

The Celtics forward has partnered with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, the Jayson Tatum Foundation, Feeding America and Lineage Logistics to pledge a combined $500,000 to the Boston and St. Louis communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation will provide meals through Feeding America, the Greater Boston Food Bank and the St. Louis Food Bank.

“I’m just trying to find a way that I can be of some assistance during this time,” Tatum said on a conference call, per Celtics.com. “And I always try to find a way to give back.

“Just as professional athletes, using our platform, using our voice to speak out, we can reach so many people around the world through social media and things like that,” Tatum added. “And just sending out a positive message and encouraging everybody to do their part and being able to get through this together is, I think, the role that we have.”

Tatum announced the initiative Monday on Instagram with a heartfelt caption encouraging others to donate as well.

The 22-year-old, meanwhile, doesn’t have access to a basketball hoop, because making a court is “kind of expensive.” But when it comes to his community, it’s a different story.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images