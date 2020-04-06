Even though the NBA has indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season, Jayson Tatum has found a way to keep busy — and it’s much bigger than basketball.
The Celtics forward has partnered with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, the Jayson Tatum Foundation, Feeding America and Lineage Logistics to pledge a combined $500,000 to the Boston and St. Louis communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation will provide meals through Feeding America, the Greater Boston Food Bank and the St. Louis Food Bank.
“I’m just trying to find a way that I can be of some assistance during this time,” Tatum said on a conference call, per Celtics.com. “And I always try to find a way to give back.
“Just as professional athletes, using our platform, using our voice to speak out, we can reach so many people around the world through social media and things like that,” Tatum added. “And just sending out a positive message and encouraging everybody to do their part and being able to get through this together is, I think, the role that we have.”
Tatum announced the initiative Monday on Instagram with a heartfelt caption encouraging others to donate as well.
As this virus continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable. And while I sincerely pray that everyone is staying safe, healthy and social distancing, the reality is this virus has negatively impacted our families, loved ones and communities in so many ways. Because of the hardships created through this national health crisis and in an effort to help those in need in the Boston and St. Louis area, I am, through The Jayson Tatum Foundation, partnering with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics on their “Share A Meal” campaign. Together, @lineagelogistics and The Jayson Tatum Foundation are pledging to match $250,000 in the Boston area and, with my good friend and fellow basketball player Bradley Beal, $250,000 in the St. Louis area, to help provide meals through @feedingamerica, @stlfoodbank and @gr8bosfoodbank. This campaign will help some of the hardest hit communities in Boston and in Brad and my hometown of St. Louis, receive meals. If you are able to help, I am asking my family, friends, fans and partners to follow the link in my bio to help make a difference in our communities during a very difficult time. I would especially like to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep all of us safe and healthy. Together…. we will make a difference. #NBATogether #ActsOfCaring
The 22-year-old, meanwhile, doesn’t have access to a basketball hoop, because making a court is “kind of expensive.” But when it comes to his community, it’s a different story.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images