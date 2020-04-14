It turns out Jayson Tatum can’t take full credit for one of his best plays of the season.

Celtics fans likely will remember when Tatum put Paul George on skates back in late November at Staples Center. Tatum came off a screen and crossed over into a step back, which put George on the floor. The 22-year-old then had all the time in the world to set his feet and knock down a game-tying 3-pointer, which sent the game into overtime.

But as Tatum explained Monday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” it wasn’t his crafty handles alone that caused George to spin out.

“I remember we were down three. I just came off the screen and they switched. I mean, I think I stepped on his foot a little bit,” Tatum told Rachel Nichols. “We got tangled up and he fell and I knocked down the shot. So, I ain’t gonna say I broke his ankles ’cause I kind of stepped on his foot.”

Despite Tatum’s admission, we imagine some Green Teamers likely will maintain the belief that the young swingman put one of the game’s best two-way players in a blender.

