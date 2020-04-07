It’s been nearly four weeks since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving players and fans without basketball for the foreseeable future.

Jayson Tatum, for one, is more than ready to return to the court. The young Boston Celtics star was excelling before the season was put on hold, averaging 23.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 59 games.

In fact, Tatum says he hasn’t gone more than two or three weeks without playing basketball in recent memory.

“It’s tough,” Tatum said Monday, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Everybody wants to be playing. But everybody understands that there’s more important things going on right now. So whatever happens with the season, I’m sure they’ll make the right decision and what’s in the best interest of making sure that everybody’s safe and healthy first. Just figuring this thing out first is more important, and everything else will take care of itself.”

But there’s one thing Tatum says would make self-quarantine a little more bearable.

“I mean, (this crisis) would be a lot easier, especially if I had a basketball court in my house,” Tatum said. “But that’s kind of expensive. Maybe I’ll get like a hoop that I could put on the outside of a garage or something.”

Unfortunately for Tatum and NBA fans, the league does not plan on making any decisions about the 2019-20 season during April, meaning things will not resume until sometime in May at the earliest, if at all.

Perhaps Tatum ought to follow Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s lead and take up a few new hobbies.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images