It’s been quite some time since Jayson Tatum has had a real break from basketball.

He’s been playing basketball year-round since he was in early high school, and now, the Boston Celtics forward doesn’t even have access to a court.

Tatum doesn’t know when the NBA will return, just that it will take a lot of work for players to get back into playing shape.

“If or when they do announce that we’re all able to come back, I know it’s probably going to be a month of practice, working out and getting back to our facilities,” Tatum told Yahoo Sports. “And then after a month or more, maybe we’ll be able to play. I know they’re going to have to figure out scheduling. There’s just a lot of stuff to consider during this time and no one really knows what’s going to happen.”

To stay fit during the NBA’s quarantine break, Tatum has been keeping in shape by lifting, shooting, running outside and using a stationary bike, doing everything he can maintain his cardiovascular endurance should the NBA finish the season.

Prior to the league’s pause, Tatum was on fire averaging 23.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

