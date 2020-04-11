Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember a little over a month ago when life was good and Jayson Tatum was blowing our minds night in and night out?

Before the NBA was suspended, the Boston Celtics forward was reveling in the best few months of his career, getting put on the national map as a young player on the verge of superstardom.

According to his career stats thus far, Tatum compares pretty well to future NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

As noted by Boston Sports Info., through Tatum’s 218 career games to this point, he’s averaged 17.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 45.6.

Those come in just under the Dallas Mavericks legend, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.9 boards and 46.2 percent from the field at that point in his career.

That’s pretty good company for Tatum. And at the rate of the growth we’ve already seen, it’s likely to only get better.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images