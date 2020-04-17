Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first NBA HORSE Tournament champion officially has been crowned.

On Thursday night, the semifinals and finals of the first-ever NBA HORSE Tournament went down and the Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley walked out as the winner.

It was down to Conley and Zach Lavine, with Lavine getting Conley down to H-O-R before Conley ultimately won. The Jazz point guard managed to utilize his ability to be ambidextrous to leave the rest of the field needing a bit more.

The clinching shot for Conley came on a layup from behind the hoop, shooting it over the backboard to clinch the win over Lavine.

Conley defeated Tamika Catchings and Chauncey Billups on his way to becoming the first NBA HORSE Tournament winner.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images