Ready to cringe, baseball fans?

A contestant during Wednesday night’s “Jeopardy!” episode was handed one of the easiest sports questions of all time. “Jeopardy!” style aside, the question essentially was, “Who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947?”

The answer is very much not Babe Ruth, but that didn’t stop the contestant from answering with the New York Yankees legend.

Check out this clip:

On Jackie Robinson Day, no less.

Ultimately, the contestant shouldn’t be destroyed for not knowing the correct answer, even though she certainly will. Not everyone knows everything about baseball, let alone details from over 60 years ago.

But Babe Ruth?!? Come on.

