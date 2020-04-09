Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes are just like normal people, and during this time without sports, that means they’re also really bored.

The only difference, as pointed out by NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia, is that they have better backyards and bigger bank accounts.

Those two factors helped former NHLer and Boston Native Jeremy Roenick create an “At Home All-Star Challenge.”

The obstacle course entails just about any sport you could imagine, and the video of it garnered over 100,000 likes on social media.

Check out Lotzia’s “LOTZ of Likes segment above!

