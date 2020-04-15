Terry Bradshaw recently made waves across the sports world with a rather puzzling take on Tom Brady.
Shortly after chastising Brady for leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, Bradshaw expressed his belief that TB12 is not the greatest quarterback in NFL history. While the Pittsburgh Steelers legend acknowledged Brady’s unprecedented level of success, he believes the likes of Roger Staubach, Dan Marino and Dan Fouts were better than Brady from a talent standpoint.
Jim Harbaugh couldn’t be further on the opposite spectrum. Not only does the Michigan Wolverines head coach believe Brady is the best to ever play the position, he doesn’t believe it’s even a debate at this point.
“No doubt about that – he’s the greatest of all time in football. And I think he’s pretty much lapped the field in my opinion,” Harbaugh told the National Review’s Jim Nordlinger, as transcribed by ClutchPoints.
Yeah, we have a feeling Bradshaw might be on an island by himself with this one.
Well, maybe he and Rob Parker.
