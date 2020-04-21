Colby Covington has made it clear over the last year that nobody is safe from his ruthless and obscene trash talk — even his teammates training out of American Top Team gym.

But teammate and former UFC women’s strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk has had enough of the controversial welterweight’s loose cannon of a mouth.

In October of 2019, Jedrzejczyk criticized Covington for feuds he had started with American Top Team teammates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal. Covington fired back by claiming that Jedrzejczyk was sour because “he didn’t want to take her on a date.”

While speaking with NESN’s Michaela Vernava, Jedrzejczyk called Covington’s claim a fabrication and went further by saying that he should be expelled from the gym.

“I have bigger problems,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I don’t like to talk about people who I don’t like. But I know he’s such a liar … Colby should be the first one to be kicked out of the gym because you can’t do that, you can’t do that. He’s such a liar.”

Jedrzejczyk went on to compliment Covington’s athletic abilities, but theorized that he can’t handle his meteoric rise to UFC fame.

“He’s such a great athlete. He’s such a hard worker. Very talented guy. But I don’t know, something happened in his head. He got crazy. He got a little bit more famous, but he shouldn’t be this way. He’s still our teammate. He shouldn’t be saying and doing stuff that he was saying or doing before Dustin’s fight, Jorge’s fight or my fight. He’s trying to get this attention because he has nothing smart to say.”

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert instituted a “zero tolerance” policy for trash talking in the gym after UFC 248, when Covington took verbal shots at Jedrzejczyk following her split decision loss to Weili Zhang.

Listen to the full interview with Jedrzejczyk above, as she talks about her life in quarantine in Poland and when she plans to fight next in the UFC.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images