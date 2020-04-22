Khabib Nurmagomedov received some heat from rival Conor McGregor after he wasn’t able to fight at UFC 249 because of concerns with traveling and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGregor accused Nurmagomedov of “chickening out” of his fight against Tony Ferguson, which has been postponed on five different occasions now.

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

But one former champion is defending the UFC lightweight king’s decision to not fight at the eventually-canceled event.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk told NESN’s Michaela Vernava that the Russian shouldn’t be judged for his unwillingness to perform during a worldwide pandemic.

“What I’ve learned over the last few years is that we can’t judge other people,” Jedrzejczyk said. “We all are different people. If Khabib felt this way, I respect that. We shouldn’t call him a chicken or other names. He made the right decision for himself, for his family and this fight didn’t even happen so it was the right decision at the end.”

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since she lost to Weili Zhang in the women’s strawweight championship at UFC 248. She talked about what she’s been up to since the loss and how she’s handling her quarantine life in Poland in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images