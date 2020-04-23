Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to assume it’s been a while since Joe Burrow’s last haircut.

Barbershops around the country are closed in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus that’s sweeping the globe. And the projected overall No. 1 pick, like many others, are struggling with how to manage their hair during this time.

The NFL (virtual) Draft is set to take place Thursday night. And Burrow has just one rule for everyone who will be watching.

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

Can it really be that bad? We guess we’ll find out at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images