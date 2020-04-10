The NFL Draft may be going virtual, but that won’t stop the top players in the draft from being involved.

On April 23, the NFL will hold the draft virtually for the first time in its history. The NFL announced that 58 players will be in attendance (virtually) for the festivities. Among those names are Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and projected first-overall pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow.

There is no information on how they will be involved. In drafts of the past, the players have talked about their career-altering moment, so it may be safe to expect the same whether it is on the camera or over the phone. To see the full list of participants, click here.

When the draft begins, the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the clock with the first pick.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images