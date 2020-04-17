Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By now, you’ve probably seen the video of Joe Kelly shattering a window in his house while he was throwing in his yard.

And now we have the explanation as to how the Los Angeles Dodgers missed his target oh so badly.

Kelly was throwing what’s called a “Clean Fuego,” and noted to WEEI’s Rob Bradford on “The Bradfo Sho” that it’s “hard as a rock” and “heavy plastic.”

“… I’m throwing a change-up,” he told Bradford. “So I’m trying to make it gyro. It catches and then it turns and then it hovers, Boom, through the window. The best part about is I go inside, … there’s glass inside the kitchen, so it made it under the door through the kitchen. Glass in the bathroom, glass all over the bed, the room, the sheets, the carpet.

“.. I look at it, go and grab it. Pick up the ball. And I’m going, ‘Man that’s a big mess’ … it’s gonna cost a lot of money and my baby is here in two days and there’s glass everywhere.”

Kelly’s wife, Ashley (who recorded the viral video), is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

So Kelly picked up the “Clean Fuego” and continued his throwing program.

“I threw for another 20 minutes,” he said. “Got done with my throwing program … cleaned for three hours.”

As for the damage? Kelly called his neighbor and they put a tarp over the window with duct tape.

Whatever works, right?

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images