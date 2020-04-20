Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It might be time to buy into the idea that Jordan Love and the New England Patriots are meant to be.

Love, a quarterback out of Utah State, has garnered significant buzz ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Many reports have tied the Patriots to the talented-but-erratic QB, while others have indicated Bill Belichick isn’t that interested.

Well, if you’re among those who believe astrology counts for something, then you’ll love the incredible star-aligning that took place Monday morning.

The Patriots unveiled their new jerseys for the 2020 season, which will see the “color rush” jerseys updated and promoted to the new home primary and the debut of an all-new road thread. It didn’t take long for fans to notice that New England’s “new” home uniform looks an awful lot like one of the jerseys Love wore during his days at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif.

(You can click here to view a side-by-side comparison.)

In case you’re wondering: Yes, high school teams are allowed to use carbon copies of NFL logos. Love really did rock the “Flying Elvis” as a teenager.

(You can click here and here for additional photos of Love wearing his high school jersey.)

So, there you have it. Love to the Patriots at pick No. 23 is confirmed.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images