Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted for the misdemeanor vandalism charge filed against him in January, according to multiple reports.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was cited after he allegedly jumped on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills. The owner of the car ultimately decided not to move forward with charge after being “fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle,” according to TMZ Sports, which first reported the news Wednesday.

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss on Thursday shared an official filing from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office regarding the case.

“The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA’s Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge,” the filing read. “The arrestee (Edelman) has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice.”

The incident occurred one week after the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans. Edelman had been out to dinner with former New England teammate Danny Amendola and Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce earlier in the night.

