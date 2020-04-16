Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ray Allen has been beefing with the Boston Celtics since he decided to leave the team for the Miami Heat in free agency back in 2012.

Specifically, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Rajon Ronjo, all of whom he won an NBA Championship with in 2008.

Former Celtic-turned-NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, but told Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” podcast Wednesday his loyalties are to Garnett.

“So the beef with Ray and the Celtics, I don’t have a beef with Ray,” Perkins said. “The beef was when I was gone, I was already in Oklahoma City but I haven’t spoke to Ray. KG is my big brother, that’s who I rock with, I don’t have no hard feeling against Ray but my loyalty is to Kevin Garnett. And so, if he and Ray decide to talk, then hey, me and Ray can be cool. Other than that, if you’re forcing me to pick sides, I’m rolling with KG all day long.

“I’m rocking with him ’til the casket close.”

Perkins said he and Garnett speak every other day, hangout often and discuss personal problems together. Meanwhile, he hasn’t spoken to Allen in over a year.

Allen recently was non-committal when asked recently about attending Garnett’s number retirement ceremony. He claims he has, however, moved on from the drama.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics