The Dalglish family released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish on Friday:

Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday, April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive, but he remains asymptomatic.

Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com